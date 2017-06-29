VERIFY: Does viral photo show long line to dump animals at BARC?

HOUSTON - A photo has been shared tens of thousands of times on social media since it was posted a few days ago. It claims that a long line of people were waiting to dump unwanted animals at BARC, a Houston animal shelter.

Our Verify team went to work to confirm if this was true or not. Here's what we found:

The picture is real, but the caption is not

Our fact-checkers went straight to Ashtyn Rivet Hooper with BARC, who says that some people in that line may have been dropping off animals but some were also in line for wellness checks and other services that the shelter provides.

Hooper says BARC takes in more than 26,000 animals a year

Around 80% of them are saved, either by being adopted out to people or by BARC's rescue partners

Hooper also said that the post got the attention of national media

BARC is an open admission shelter, meaning that it's required by law to take in every single dog and cat that comes in

The staff of more than 130 people, along with hundreds of volunteers and foster pet parents, work hard to get those animals into forever homes

While we can verify that the photo is real, the "facts" behind it are false.

