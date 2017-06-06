VERIFY: Does Vaseline make perfume scent last longer?

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Cologne and perfume aren’t cheap, but is there a way to use less and get more from that scent you love?



A lot of people have probably heard or seen in magazines and the blogs about applying Vaseline to your skin before spraying your perfume.

By doing so, you’ll allegedly smell just as great in the evening as when you put it on in the morning. But is that true?

Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

It is mentioned a lot, but we haven't been able to get any concrete answers just yet.

However, we talked with some beauty consultants at Neiman Marcus who told us they don't know about Vaseline, but lotion works.

The consultants said you can use an unscented lotion under your signature perfume or cologne.

In conclusion, we can’t verify if the Vaseline tip is true or false. But, next time you want your scent to last, try some lotion.

VERIFY: Sources

Beauty Consultants at Neiman Marcus

