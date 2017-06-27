KHOU
VERIFY: Does the time of your workout impact weight loss?

Does working out in the morning or evening impact weight loss? Our Verify team got the answers.

HOUSTON - If you work out, this is probably something you've thought about - does the time of day you hit the gym have an impact? Is it better to exercise in the morning, or in the evening?

Our Verify team went to work getting answers. Here's what we found:

  • Working out in the morning might be more beneficial to get your energy up and metabolism going but only a little, if at all
  • Morning exercise may help you sleep better at night
  • If you like to work out in the evening, there is potential it will keep you awake

So, what is the best time of day to work out? Experts say - anytime you can.

