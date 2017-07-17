VERIFY: Does Texas require headlights if wipers are on?

With summer storms, your windshield wipers may be working overtime. But does Texas law require drivers to turn on their headlights if the wipers are on?

A viewer who recently moved from Louisiana said the state law there required both.

Our Verify Team decided to take a closer look at Texas law, and here's what we found:

According to the Texas Transportation Code, drivers are not required to use headlights if their wipers are on.

BUT they are required if visibility is less than 1,000 feet.

In conclusion, we can verify this is false. You are not legally required to turn on your headlights if your wipers are on. But, a lot of rain storms in the Houston area would fall under that 1,000 feet rule.

