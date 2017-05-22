VERIFY: Does Texas lottery money go to schools?

Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images (Photo: AndreyPopov, Andrey Popov)

The Texas state legislature voted to create a lottery 25 years ago. At the time, many people believed all the money raised would go to fund education in Texas, but did that happen?

Our Verify Team took a closer look and tracked down the numbers.

Here's what we found:

Between 1992 and 1997 revenue from the lottery did not go directly to education. Instead, it went straight into the state's general fund which meant it could be used for any expense.

But according to numbers released by the lottery, that has changed and today it is allocated as follows.

72 percent goes to prize payouts, administration and retailer prizes

27 percent goes to education

.4 percent goes to the veteran assistance fund and other state programs

The most recent audit shows in the fiscal year for 2016 that $1.4 billion went towards education, but total sales were over $5 billion.

In conclusion, we can verify some lottery money does go to the schools, but not all of it.

VERIFY: Resources

Texas Lottery Commission- Summary Financial Information

Texas Lottery Commission- Supporting Education and Veterans

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV