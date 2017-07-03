VERIFY: Does picture show U.S. combat veterans?

A picture spreading like wildfire on Facebook shows a picture of a group of women who are all amputees. But is it true that all of these women are U.S. combat veterans?

The text in the post claims all of the women are combat veterans who sacrificed their own bodies for the freedom we enjoy in America.

A viewer reached out to our Verify Team to take a closer look, and here’s what we found:

We did a quick reverse image search and found several blogs and social media posts have shared the picture with that claim. BUT the original image actually came from a 2015 article from a Brazilian magazine.

The women in the magazine were actually part of a project in brazil to create a calendar to raise awareness about amputees.

They are NOT combat veterans but lost limbs from accidents and illness.

In conclusion, we can verify this post is false.

VERIFY: Resources

Amputee models meet in photo shoot for calendar

