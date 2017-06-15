VERIFY: Does Microsoft call you at home?

The Microsoft logo is illuminated on a wall during a Microsoft launch event to introduce the new Microsoft Surface laptop and Windows 10 S operating system, May 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - A KHOU 11 viewer emailed our Verify team, asking about a situation you might have run into.

Willia wanted to know if Microsoft really calls you and asks for information to repair your computer.

Willia says she is getting calls every day from a man claiming to be from the computer company. So is it legitimate?

Our Verify fact checkers went straight to Microsoft to get an answer. According to the company, they will never call you directly to offer technical support without you reaching out to them first. Any communication they have with you must be initiated by your first.

So, Willia, we can verify that if you didn’t reach out to Microsoft, that guy calling you is not from the company and could be a scammer trying to steal your information.

VERIFY: Sources

Microsoft

