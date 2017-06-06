VERIFY: Does Earth go dark on Nov. 15?

A claim that Earth is plunging into darkness for 15 days later this year is making the rounds on social media. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A claim that Earth is plunging into darkness for 15 days later this year is making the rounds on social media.

It seems pretty obvious this claim is crazy, but to verify, we put our team of fact checkers to work, going straight to the supposed source: NASA.

NASA says the claim that Earth will go dark from Nov. 15 to Nov. 29 is false.

The fake news article with the claim actually first appeared in 2015 and recently resurfaced.

However, while verifying with the NASA, the space agency did tell us darkness is coming. A total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 will stretch from coast to coast in the U.S. There will be varying degrees of darkness depending on where you are. Here in Houston, we’ll see about 60 percent of the sclipse between 1 p.m. and 1:10 p.m.

