VERIFY: Does Congress get free healthcare?

HOUSTON - A KHOU viewer posted a question on our Facebook page for our Verify team - what kind of healthcare do members of Congress have?
Here's what our Verify team found:
- Members of Congress and their staff have Obamacare.
- It was written into the Affordable Care Act that they would have to use it.
- However, they also get supplemental help. The federal government makes a contribution, about 70% of the cost, similar to getting insurance through a private employer.
- Before Obamacare, Congress received insurance through the federal employees health benefits program.
- If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, they would return to that program.
We can verify that members of Congress use the insurance that is currently hotly debated.
