VERIFY: Does Congress get free healthcare?

A KHOU viewer wanted to know - does Congress get free healthcare? Our Verify team got answers.

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:41 PM. CDT August 01, 2017

HOUSTON - A KHOU viewer posted a question on our Facebook page for our Verify team - what kind of healthcare do members of Congress have?

Here's what our Verify team found:

  • Members of Congress and their staff have Obamacare.
  • It was written into the Affordable Care Act that they would have to use it.
  • However, they also get supplemental help. The federal government makes a contribution, about 70% of the cost, similar to getting insurance through a private employer.
  • Before Obamacare, Congress received insurance through the federal employees health benefits program.
  • If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, they would return to that program.

We can verify that members of Congress use the insurance that is currently hotly debated.

