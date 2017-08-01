VERIFY: Does Congress get free healthcare?

HOUSTON - A KHOU viewer posted a question on our Facebook page for our Verify team - what kind of healthcare do members of Congress have?

Members of Congress and their staff have Obamacare.

It was written into the Affordable Care Act that they would have to use it.

However, they also get supplemental help. The federal government makes a contribution, about 70% of the cost, similar to getting insurance through a private employer.

Before Obamacare, Congress received insurance through the federal employees health benefits program.

If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, they would return to that program.

We can verify that members of Congress use the insurance that is currently hotly debated.

