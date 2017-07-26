VERIFY: Does a mattress double in weight?

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Jupiterimages Jupiterimages, (C) 2009 Jupiterimages (c) Jupiterimages)

You may have heard that your mattress doubles in weight after time, but is it true?

A viewer emailed wanting to know if after eight years her mattress would double in its weight.

Our Verify Team decided to take a closer look, and here’s what we found:

The claim is the mattress doubles in weight because of dust mites and their "leavings.”

According to a study by The Ohio State University, a typical used mattress may have 100,000 to 10 million mites inside.

So with all those mites, a mattress is likely to take on some added weight, but the average queen mattress is 71 pounds.

It would take over half a billion mites to add up to 71 pounds.

In conclusion, we can verify mattresses typically do not double in size every eight years. But if you want to sleep easier, especially if you have allergies, you should probably clean your mattress every now and then.

VERIFY: Resources

Ohio State University research

