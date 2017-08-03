VERIFY: What do you legally have to do to change lanes?

We've all experienced it. Someone cutting you off and didn't even give you a heads up. So what is required of drivers when they change lanes?

Our Verify fact-checkers went to the Texas Traffic Code. Here's what we found:

According to the law, Texas drivers are supposed to use their turn signal whether they are turning or changing lanes - one hundred feet before they do it.

For reference, 100 feet is about 2-thirds the length of an Olympic swimming pool. It's also the distance a car traveling 35 miles per hour covers in two seconds.

If you fail to signal appropriately, or at all, you could get a ticket.

So bottom line, use your turn signals anytime you plan on moving lanes or making a turn. If you don't, it could cost you and also put others in danger.

