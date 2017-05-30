VERIFY: Do you have to pay the impound to get your stolen car back?

KHOU
A viewer called us after his stolen car was found by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, but he will be forced to pay over $250 to get it back from the impound. Is that how it works?

Our Verify Team decided to take a closer look, and here’s what we found:

  • Unfortunately, it’s true.
  • HCSO said it’s common practice for victims whose stolen vehicle is recovered to have to pay the impound lot to get that vehicle back.
  • The fee is for the towing and storage of your vehicle.
  • But the sheriff's office said if the thief is found, a judge can order the suspect to pay the fee or an insurance company may cover some of it.

In conclusion, we can verify this is true. There is a good chance you will need to pay to get your own stolen car back.

 


 

