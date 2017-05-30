VERIFY: Do you have to pay the impound to get your stolen car back?

(Photo: KHOU)

A viewer called us after his stolen car was found by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, but he will be forced to pay over $250 to get it back from the impound. Is that how it works?

Our Verify Team decided to take a closer look, and here’s what we found:

Unfortunately, it’s true.

HCSO said it’s common practice for victims whose stolen vehicle is recovered to have to pay the impound lot to get that vehicle back.

The fee is for the towing and storage of your vehicle.

But the sheriff's office said if the thief is found, a judge can order the suspect to pay the fee or an insurance company may cover some of it.

In conclusion, we can verify this is true. There is a good chance you will need to pay to get your own stolen car back.





