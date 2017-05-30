VERIFY: Do you have to pay the impound to get your stolen car back?

A viewer called us after his stolen car was found by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, but he will be forced to pay over $250 to get it back from the impound. Is that how it works?
Our Verify Team decided to take a closer look, and here’s what we found:
- Unfortunately, it’s true.
- HCSO said it’s common practice for victims whose stolen vehicle is recovered to have to pay the impound lot to get that vehicle back.
- The fee is for the towing and storage of your vehicle.
- But the sheriff's office said if the thief is found, a judge can order the suspect to pay the fee or an insurance company may cover some of it.
In conclusion, we can verify this is true. There is a good chance you will need to pay to get your own stolen car back.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs