VERIFY: Do you have free credits with Amazon?

A Facebook post claims that millions of Americans have free credits with Amazon, but is it true?

In the post, it says you have until Saturday to cash in on the offer.

Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

The claim originates from a class action lawsuit on eBooks price fixing.

As part of the settlement, Amazon had to give credits to anyone who bought an eBook from April 2010 to May 2012.

If you wanted to find out how much you are owed check your email account, because Amazon should have sent you a message.

In conclusion, we can verify this post is true.

