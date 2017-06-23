VERIFY: Do pets in Houston need a license?

HOUSTON - A viewer reached out to our Verify Team after receiving a letter from the City of Houston that said she needed to get a license for her dog, but is that true?

Gloria, a KHOU 11 viewer, said she’s had her dog for 14 years and this is the first time she's heard of needing a license.

Our team took a closer look, and here's what we found:

According to the City of Houston, there is a law that says pets need to get a license.

The rule is that anyone who has a dog or cat over four months of age must get a pet license and have the animal vaccinated against rabies.

If your pet is neutered, a license is $20 and $60 if it isn’t.

In conclusion, we can verify that you do need to get a license for your pet.

