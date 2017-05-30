VERIFY: Do home remedies work to rid your home of cockroaches?

Thinkstock

HOUSTON - It's starting to heat up in Houston and that means the cockroaches are coming out.

On social media, KHOU viewers are asking if there is any way to get rid of the gross creatures with home remedies. Some of the most popular suggestions are a bundle of bay leaves, pouring an ammonia solution down the drains or boric acid mixed with cornstarch.

To get the dirt on these remedies, the VERIFY team went to the experts at Terminix. Here's what they said:

First, Terminix says home remedies like bay leaves and ammonia may work temporarily but most likely the roaches will return

Also, while boric acid may kill the pests, it's also dangerous for humans and pets

Terminix says bait traps are the most effective. While you can make do-it-yourself traps at home, the over-the-counter traps work better because the roaches take the poison back to the nest

So, we can Verify that home remedies do work, but you may not want to make them yourself.

