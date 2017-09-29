VERIFY: Do FEMA inspectors send texts from personal numbers?

HOUSTON - Kathleen George emailed KHOU 11 News and asked us if FEMA will you text you about inspecting your home.

George received a text message at 9 p.m. one night that read: “I'm your assigned FEMA inspector please give me a call back I'm trying to schedule an appointment to inspect your home…”

George asked us to verify the text so she wouldn’t fall for a scam.

We went to the FEMA website and found it does send texts from a five-digit number: 43362.

However, George’s text came from a 210 area code. We spoke with Peter Herrick, spokesperson for FEMA, who says inspectors are trained to call – not text – but some have let their fingers do the talking lately.

His advice to anyone receiving the messages is to report the activity to FEMA right away. If an inspector shows up at your door, ask to see their federal ID -- not their driver’s license. If you feel uncomfortable or uncertain, call local law enforcement.

So we can verify yes, FEMA inspectors do sometimes send personal text messages, but they shouldn’t be.

VERIFY: Sources

Peter Herrick, FEMA

