VERIFY: Do convicted animal abusers have to register?

The KHOU 11 Verify team is checking out a claim about individuals who have been convicted of abusing animals. One of our viewers asked if anyone convicted of animal abuse has to register, just like a sex offender would.

Our Verify fact-checkers found there are animal abuser registries, but no national database.

Tennessee became the first state last year to create a registry. It lists names, convictions and mug shots of anyone convicted of committing an animal abuse offense in the state.

There are also come counties and cities across the country that have created their own.

This legislative session a bill to create a database in Texas was proposed but died in committee.

So we can verify this claim is partially true but whether a national database will be created in the future is still unknown.

