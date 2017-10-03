VERIFY: Did Las Vegas gunman use automatic weapon?

Initial reports said the gunman in the Las Vegas mass shooting used an automatic weapon because of the rapid fire heard on the scene, but now authorities are revealing more about the weapons found.

Our Verify Team is tackling some of the claims made about the weapons by taking a closer look at the facts.

Police now say 23 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were found in Stephen Paddock's hotel room.

A number of those weapons were semi-automatic. This means they fire a single shot when the trigger is pulled, not multiple rounds like a fully automatic weapon.

BUT they had been modified with something called a "bump stock.” This device, which is legal to buy, automates the trigger pull process and allows shooters to fire at a rate of 400 to 800 rounds per minute.

So, while investigators are still digging through the evidence in this case. We can verify paddock could have used a modified semi-automatic weapon purchased legally.

