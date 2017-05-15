VERIFY: Did a Texas A&M professor go on a racist rant?

Professor Tommy Curry.

Several viewers emailed our Verify Team asking if a Texas A&M lecturer actually went on a racist rant which called on African-Americans to kill white people.

Our researchers took a closer look.

The questions started after an article on a website, The American Conservative, surfaced last week that claims Professor Tommy Curry said, “"in order to be liberated some white people might have to die."

So, did he say that?

Our fact checkers traced the interview back to a 2012 podcast.

In the podcast interview, Curry was talking about the movie "Django Unchained" and the historical context of black-on-white violence.

In the interview, he complains that discussions about the movie haven’t addressed the history of violent black uprisings.

In fact, the full quote is: "It has to be looked at in the context of a historical turn, and the fact that we've had no one address how relevant and how solidified this kind of tradition is for black people saying, "look in order to be equal, in order to be liberated, some white people may have to die."

In conclusion, we can verify that what you may have read or heard is just a small part of a much longer podcast and a bigger discussion on race.

Listen to the full podcast below:

