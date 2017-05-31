VERIFY: Did a parasite cause a Dasani bottled water recall?

A post has been spreading around Facebook that claims Coca-Cola issued a massive recall after a clear parasite was found in bottles of Dasani water. But is it true?

The post says the water has made hundreds of people sick.

Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

This story originated on a website, News 4 KTLA. It looks like a real local news site, but it is really a webpage that mostly posts “clickbate.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, the agency in charge of issuing recalls, has no record of a Dasani recall.

Lastly, if hundreds of people were sickened by bottled water then you can bet another news agency would have reported the problem.

In conclusion, we can verify this parasite post is false.

Consumer Product Safety Commission - Recall List





