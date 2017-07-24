VERIFY: Can your power be turned off in heat wave?

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: MarianVejcik)

A viewer emailed our Verify Team with a question about losing power on one of the hottest days of the year.

April Kelley says CenterPoint Energy is planning to do maintenance on her home this Thursday, and she is losing power for six to eight hours.

Here's the problem, it's supposed to be near 100 degrees that day.

Our fact checkers decided to take a closer look to see if companies can cut the power during a heat wave, and here's what we found:

According to Alicia Dixon with CenterPoint Energy, there are no regulations when it comes to maintenance. The only rule in place is they can't turn off power if you don't pay your bill during a heat advisory.

When it comes to maintenance, CenterPoint says they are constantly working to keep its lines in good condition so you do not lose power unexpectedly.

But the company tries to send out a notice in advance so you can make other plans.

Also, the time estimates are usually the worst case scenario and CenterPoint tries to be finished faster.

In conclusion, we can verify that CenterPoint can shut off your power for maintenance, even if it is the hottest day of the year.

VERIFY: Sources

Alicia Dixon, Centerpoint Energy

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV