VERIFY: Can your boss have you work 8 consecutive days?

HOUSTON - KHOU 11 viewer Raj Patel wanted to know if an employer or supervisor in Texas can have you work eight consecutive days.

Our fact checkers did some digging, and it’s a little more complicated than you think.

We checked with the Texas Workforce Commission and found that for the most part, a company can schedule you to work as much as they’d like whenever they’d like, and they don’t have to give you notice.

It’s then up to whether you’d like to comply. Basically, if you want to keep your job, you might want to do what your boss asks.

There are a few exceptions to the rule. Those under 15 years of age, retail employees and nurses have a pass. Plus, there are some religious discrimination laws that come into play, but that’s a bit more complicated.

As you can guess, there are a lot of nuances with the exemptions. More information can be found here.

So we can verify it’s true – for the most part – that yes, an employer can ask you to work an 8-day week.

