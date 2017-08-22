VERIFY: Can you use your eclipse glasses again?

The eclipse is over, but you still have those glasses. What should you do with them?
A lot of viewers reached out to our Verify Team asking if they can be used again for the next total solar eclipse in 2024.
Our fact-checkers decided to take a closer look, and here's what we found:
- There were 12 manufacturers of eclipse glasses that met NASA and American astrological standards.
- NASA says these glasses are good forever, unless they have been scratched, punctured or turn.
In conclusion, if your glasses are on made by one of these manufacturers below and still in good condition then put them somewhere safe until April 8, 2024!
List of certified companies:
American Paper Optics
TSE 17
Thousand Oaks Optical
Rainbow Symphony
Baader Planetarium
Explore Scientific
APM Telescopes
Celestron
DayStar
Lunt Solar Systems
Meade Instruments
Seymour Solar
