VERIFY: Can you text FOOD for free kids' meals?

HOUSTON - A viewer reached out to our Verify team after spotting a message about free food for kids on Facebook.

Cindy Diamond in Willis wanted to know if the post was real. It claimed you can text FOOD to the number 877-877 to receive locations for free summer meals.

We checked and the post is the real deal. It’s part of a program to make sure no child goes hungry when school is out for the summer. It’s run by an organization called “No Kid Hungry” and they developed the program with the USDA.

We tested it and received a location, dates and times for free meals for kids under 18.

HISD runs a similar program that provides free breakfast and lunch to children over the summer. You can call 211 to get those locations.

