VERIFY: Can you mail your ashes to GOP legislators?

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

The debate over health care in Congress has been contentious, and the Republican health care bill has sparked protests.

But one protest seems a little too far-fetched, so our Verify fact checkers took a closer look.

The website MailMetotheGOP.com says you can mail your ashes to legislators as a final act of protest against the health care bill. It’s a claim that seems too crazy to be true.

Our researchers found the site was created last week by Zoey Salsbury in Washington, D.C. According to published reports, she is a college student with a pre-existing condition, angry that she might not be able to afford health insurance.

So far, more than 1,000 people have signed up. But our fact checkers found the site does not mail your ashes; it works with you to make arrangements to have your remains shipped.

By the way, we checked: the U.S. Post Office does allow you to make cremated ashes.

VERIFY: Sources

U.S. Postal Service

Zoey Jordan Salsbury, MailMetotheGOP.com creator

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV