VERIFY: Can you get cheap drinks at Sonic with a keychain?

HOUSTON - Our Verify team checked out a claim about Sonic on Facebook.

The post says that if you buy a red tray keychain for $5 from Sonic, you can get drinks for $.99 for the rest of your life - but is it true?

Here's what our Verify team found out:

The Facebook post is partly true - it depends on where you live.

it is not a nationwide deal.

If you are interested, you are going to have to call the Sonic near you to see if they are taking part in the promotion.

We can verify that the deal is valid, but not available everywhere.

VERIFY: Sources

Jason Acock, Manager of Communications for Sonic

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV