VERIFY: Can rosemary improve your memory?

HOUSTON - Our Verify team is looking at some of those claims about natural remedies you see on social media.

One of the more popular claims on Facebook is that rosemary can help improve your memory. But is it really true? Our Verify fact checkers took a closer look.

There hasn’t been much scientific research into this claim, but a study was done at Northumbria University in England. The study put volunteers in a room infused with rosemary oil and then tested how well they could remember where items were hidden around the room.

According to the study, the subjects in the room that smelled like rosemary performed significantly better than the control group.

However, our researchers found this study was only done with 20 people, so while promising, more research needs to be done before we can call this verified.

