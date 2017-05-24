VERIFY: Can police officers make you unlock your phone?

HOUSTON - A meme making the rounds on social media has KHOU 11 viewers questioning if what it claims is true.

The meme is a picture of a phone with the words "Your fingerprint is not protected under the 5th Amendment. Therefore, police can force you to unlock a phone with fingerprint locks, but not password locks."

KHOU 11 viewers asked us to verify is the claim is true.

Our fact-checks took a closer look and according to a 2014 Supreme Court ruling, police can force you to unlock your phone with a fingerprint.

However, they need a warrant to do so.

The Court ruled that since the 5th Amendment protects people from incriminating themselves, you do not have to hand over a pin or passcode, but a fingerprint is considered fair game, similar to a DNA sample or a hair sample.

And while the meme's claim is true, it is still an untested area and future rulings could change the rules.

