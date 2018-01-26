Verify: Can holding a sneeze cause harm?

(Photo: Sasha_Suzi, Sasha_Suzi)

HOUSTON - Your mom might have warned you not to hold in a sneeze, but can it really cause harm?

A report recently surfaced about a British man who pinched his nose shut while sneezing and blew a hole in his throat.

The story has gone viral so our Verify team took a closer look.

We tracked down the original report to BMJ Case Reports, a legit journal for health care workers and researchers.

According to the journal, when the man held in his sneeze, he felt a pop in his neck and it swelled up. Doctors found the force of that suppressed sneeze had ruptured his pharynx, the cavity right behind the mouth.

It took weeks for him to recover.

Our Verify team also talked with emergency room doctor David Wein. He says it is rare, but it does happen.

In this case, mother really does know best.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 KHOU-TV