VERIFY: Can cayenne pepper help with weight loss?

The KHOU 11 Verify team is tackling some of those home remedy rumors that spread like wildfire on social media.

Have you seen the posts claiming cayenne pepper can help you lose weight?

It would be a dream come true for Texans but is it really true? Our Verify fact-checkers dig dome digging and there have actually been several studies on the matter.

Researchers in one of those studies found people who consumed red pepper with every meal felt more full and had fewer cravings, but that study only involved 15 people.

Another study found women who ate fresh chili pepper raised their metabolic rate for 30 minutes, helping burn more calories.

That was a double blind study with close to 80 people some that one was much more conclusive.

So our fact-checkers verify this one is for real, spicing up your diet will help you burn calories.

VERIFY: Resources

US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health study on the effects of chili pepper ingestion

US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health study on feeling of fullness after ingesting Capsaicin

