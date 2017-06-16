KHOU
VERIFY: Can a human outswim a great white shark?

After the Discovery Channel announced plans to show Olympian Michael Phelps race a great white shark, our Verify team looked into whether or not a human could really outswim the underwater beast.

After the Discovery Channel announced plans to have Olympian Michael Phelps race a great white shark as part of Shark Week, our Verify team looked into whether or not a human could really outswim the underwater beast.

The Discovery Channel said Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, will race a great white in the near future.

But there aren't many details out just yet on how the race will work. The KHOU 11 Verify fact-checkers looked into how fast Phelps is compared to a shark.

Phelps' fastest speed in the water is around 6 mph and the top speed recorded by a great white shark is around 25 miles per hour.

It's still unclear if the Discovery Channel plans to level the playing field or in this case, the ocean, but we can verify that no, a human cannot outswim a great white shark.

