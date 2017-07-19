VERIFY: Baby or Bust - Myths about pregnancy and hair

It's all about hair – both for mama and baby – in Wednesday’s Verify Baby or Bust segment.

The first question – does heart burn mean you're having a hairy baby?

Our source for this one is a study by Johns Hopkins and was published in the journal Birth.

This is true! The study found there is a correlation between severe heartburn and the hairiness of a newborn.

Here's why – the hormone estrogen causes the valve at the top of your stomach to relax, which means those acids can flow up into your esophagus.

But estrogen has also been linked to hair growth in a developing baby. So the more estrogen – the more stomach pain – the more hair for baby.

Our second question – does mom's hair really fall out after child birth?

This one will be answered by Dr. Tarek Fakhouri with Southeast Dermatology.

“It's very common after pregnancy for women to lose a lot of their hair. Thankfully it's not a permanent change,” he said. “It's something called telogen effluvium. It's a very common condition where the stress of delivering the baby makes the hair recycle and all of the hair fall out of the same time and then they start to grow back again."

Dr. Fakhouri says this is very common – in fact more common than stretch marks. It usually happens three months after you have the baby and it's just temporary.

