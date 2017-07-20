VERIFY: Baby or Bust - How to speed up labor

Most women labor between 12 and 24 hours so we're answering the question – Can you do anything to speed up the labor process?

We're talking about something that every expectant mom wants to know.

We're looking at two factors here – sleep and dried fruit dates.

When it comes sleep, our source is a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

It found that women who slept less than six hours during the last month of pregnancy labored about 11 hours longer and were four times more likely to have a Cesarean section.

So yes! We can verify – there is evidence that sleep can affect labor. Try catch those z's ladies!

Now – moving on to dates. It's been said these little fruits can speed up the process.

Our source is a study published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology that verifies there is truth to this!

It found that women who ate dates daily during their ninth month labored about seven hours less than non-date eaters and were less likely to need medication to get the process started.

So eat up!

