VERIFY: Are you liable with a ‘Beware of Dog' sign?

A "Beware of Dog” sign can often be spotted as a warning about an aggressive dog. But does that sign make you liable if your dog bites someone?

A viewer reached out to our Verify Team about the signs, and here’s what we found:

According to Texas personal injury lawyers, a dog owner can only be held liable in court if they knew or should have known their animal is aggressive.

A “Beware of Dog” sign doesn’t automatically mean you will have to pay damages. BUT the lawyers do admit it could be used in court as evidence the owner was aware the dog is dangerous.

Some experts say if you want to post a sign that warns about an animal, it's better to put up a sign that says "Dog on Property."

In conclusion, we can verify that sign could potentially be used against you.

