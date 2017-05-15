VERIFY: Are parasites lurking in your sushi?

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A new article from the British Medical Journal (BMJ) warns about parasites in sushi, but should you really put down that tuna roll?

Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

The article is about one man in Portugal who came down with a parasite after eating sushi.

The studies cited in the article contain a total of 27 cases of this parasite.

Each case was linked back to anchovies not sushi.

In conclusion, we can verify there is the possibility of getting sick when eating sushi, but that chance is small. So, take this study with a grain of salt or maybe wasabi.

