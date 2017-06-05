VERIFY: Are mushrooms in your yard safe to eat?

The rain has them growing like crazy in the Houston area, but are all those mushrooms in your yard dangerous if people or pets eat them?

Our verify team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

While some mushrooms could be okay, you can't know for sure unless you're a plant expert.

The experts at Texas A&M say unless you have had extensive training, the only safe place to gather mushrooms is the grocery store.

It's best to remove all mushrooms from your yard and throw them away.

If a child eats a mushroom, you should seek a doctor's advice immediately and keep the mushroom to show them.

Diarrhea and vomiting could be a sign your dog has eaten a mushroom that could be toxic. The first 24 hours are critical according to veterinarians, and they also need to see the mushroom.

In conclusion, we can verify that it isn't safe to eat the mushrooms in your yard.

VERIFY: Sources

Brian Shaw, an associate professor of plant pathology and microbiology at Texas A&M University

