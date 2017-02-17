Verify: Are ICE raids and checkpoints happening in Houston?

(Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

HOUSTON - After nearly 700 undocumented immigrants were arrested in federal immigration raids in Austin and across the country, many in Houston’s immigrant communities are worried the same thing could happen locally.

Over the last week, there have been rumors swirling of Immigration and Customs Enforcement checkpoints and roundups at local businesses and apartments around Houston.

At the Mexican Consulate in Houston on Friday, it was the kind of day outside that matches how undocumented immigrant Victor Ibarra and others have been feeling lately inside.

“We’ve been worried so much about raids, about deportations, about everything,” said Ibarra.

Across town in the East End, it’s a feeling three sisters, who were brought to the U.S. illegally when they were children, share together.

“My brothers and sisters, they don’t even want to go out of their houses,” said Kimberley Garay.

“I’m worried because I have my kids,” said Xochitl Ramirez. “I need (to) drive all days but I (don’t have my) driver's license, and when I see the police I’m (afraid).”

“On Facebook there’s a lot of rumors going around,” said Daisy Garay, mentioning rumors of ICE conducting traffic checkpoints and raids like those in Austin. “In public places like stores, restaurants, mostly places where they know that a lot of Hispanic people are.”

However, Oscar Hernandez, who works closely with both immigrants and activists as part of the activist group called United We Dream, says they’ve verified those checkpoints to be normal police traffic enforcement and have no evidence of ICE raids.

“It’s gonna happen in Houston probably sometime soon, but today, I can’t confirm a single place where it has happened,” said Hernandez.

In fact, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo recently tweeted in English and Spanish to set the record straight.

Hay falso rumores que @ICEgov está realizando incursiones en Fiesta Markets en Houston. Por favor no divulguen rumores falsos. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 16, 2017

There are false rumors being spread on social media @ICEgov is conducting raids at Fiesta Markets in Houston. Please don't spread rumors. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 16, 2017

Still, Hernandez says if a traffic stop ends in an arrest, an undocumented immigrant could still be deported. He says that’s because the 287g program lets jailers ask inmates at the Harris County Jail about their immigration status.

“We want the community to be vigilant,” said Hernandez. “We don’t want them to panic, but things are not okay.”

In response to KHOU’s questions about current and future raids and checkpoints in the Houston area, Greg Palmore with ICE wrote in an email, “All rumors of raids and checkpoints are false. We do not discuss pending or proposed law enforcement activities for security reasons.”

Friday afternoon, Houston police spokesperson Victor Senties told KHOU 11 the department is not involved in any immigration raids or checkpoints.

Chief Acevedo has also said repeatedly in recent months that officers will not ask for the immigration status of crime victims or anyone stopped, detained, or arrested.

