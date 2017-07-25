VERIFY: Are dump truck drivers liable for other cars' cracked windshields?

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

A viewer posted a question for our Verify team on our Facebook page that many drivers in Houston have probably asked about in the past.

John Duplan asked if a dump truck has a disclaimer sign, are they still liable for a cracked windshield?

According to Michael Laszlo of Laszlo Law, those signs really wouldn't hold up court if (and this is a big “if”) the load in that dump truck is not properly secured, leading to a big crack in your windshield.

But Laszlo adds you would have to prove in court the rock -- or whatever caused the crack -- came from the truck in front of you. And since most insurance covers repairing a windshield, in most cases, it would not be cost effective to sue.

We can verify for Duplan: Those warning signs won't necessarily protect dump truck drivers in court.

