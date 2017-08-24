VERIFY: Alarming posts spreading on social media are FALSE

With a hurricane churning in the Gulf, it is critical to stay with trusted sources for the latest information and to ignore internet rumors.

One false post, in particular, has city and county leaders urging residents to avoid spreading false information.

The post says “they are projecting” tens of thousands of homes in Houston will be underwater, among other things. We can verify this post is FALSE.

We can also verify that NO evacuation orders have been issued for Houston or other inland cities.

“Get your news from legitimate news services, get your news from official sources,” said Harris County Judge Ed Emmett. “There are things on the internet and social media that are just false. We're trying to give you the best information, and we'll continue to do that."

“False forecasts and irresponsible rumors on social media are interfering with efforts by the city of Houston, and its government and news media partners, to provide accurate information to the public about the expected effects Hurricane Harvey," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Please continue to monitor mainstream news sources for updates on the weather and act accordingly as an informed resident. Rumors are nothing new, but the widespread use of social media has needlessly frightened many people today.”

Meteorologist Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District also Verified that those rumors are false. He's asking people on social media to help them by NOT spreading it.

SOURCES:

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Harris County Flood Control District

National Hurricane Center

