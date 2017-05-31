VERIFY: Will putting in your ATM pin number backwards call police?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Father with toddler on motorcycle arrested
-
Amazon hiring for 2,500 jobs at new Houston center
-
KKK flier distributors could face charges
-
Accused TriMet killer in court
-
Shooting in grocery store parking lot in northwest Harris County
-
DA: Spring man admits why he killed neighbor
-
Shop owner says gun range sign is slowing sales
-
One injured following shooting in grocery store parking lot
-
Spokane man missing after falling from cliff at Palouse Falls
-
Man found not guilty of drug smuggling in Dominican Republic
More Stories
-
Texans' Mumphery expelled for MSU sexual misconduct…May 31, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
1 wounded in shootout in grocery store parking lotMay 31, 2017, 4:43 a.m.
-
KKK flier distributors in Texas City could face…May 30, 2017, 10:19 p.m.