Vandals put Alvin beehives in danger

ALVIN, Texas - Sometime Wednesday night, one or more vandals knocked over a bunch of beehives set up by members of the Brazoria County Beekeepers Association.

To make matters worse, it also rained after the attack.

The bees are used to help pollinate crops for local farms, so the damage may have a greater impact than just some angry bees and broken boxes.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department.

