GALVESTON, Texas - Firefighters are evacuating UTMB's John Sealy Hospital out of an "abundance of caution" following reports of smoke in the building.

According to UTMB, the source of the fire has been extinguished. There are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters have located & extinguished the source of the smoke at John Sealy Hospital. — UTMB Health (@utmbhealth) January 4, 2017

