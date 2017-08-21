Uptown Houston Holiday Lighting event postponed for two years

The jaw-dropping fireworks at the ceremony Thursday night lit up the chilly night sky. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - The Annual Uptown Houston Holiday Lighting event is being postponed until 2019.

The event, held on Thanksgiving evening, is being postponed due to the construction of Post Oak Boulevard. Plans are already underway for a new event.

“We have an opportunity to create an even more spectacular event and in incredible destination boulevard for the holidays,” said John Breeding, President Uptown Houston District. “Many of the new elements on the boulevard will become future holiday decorations.”

The traditional event will recommence November 2019.

For more information, visit www.uptown-houston.com.

