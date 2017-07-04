Searchers find missing man's body at Lake Livingston

Photo Courtesy of Texas Game Warden David Johnson

POLK COUNTY - POLK COUNTY, Texas - Search crews located a missing man's body Tuesday morning in the Beacon Bay area.

The man and his wife were reported missing on Lake Livingston Sunday evening. The woman's body was found Monday morning.

According to Texas Game Warden David Johnson, the "hurricane deck boat" washed ashore on the south side of the lake next to a home around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The couple reportedly went out on the boat earlier in the day.

© 2017 KYTX-TV