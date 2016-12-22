Unusual holiday show: Monkeys, magic and maneuvers

HOUSTON - Houston’s new performing arts center in Midtown, MATCH, is the location for a most unusual and entertaining Christmas show tomorrow and Saturday.

It is called Winter Wonders: The Magic of Robby Bennett. The show includes aerial dancing, magic tricks and monkeys. The monkeys interact with the audience and are gracious enough to pose with fans for pictures after the show. Careful though, they may snatch your cell phone and take a selfie.

Show times are December 23 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 3:30 P.M. Tickets are $20. It is entertainment for the entire family.

