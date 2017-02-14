United flight returns to IAH after smoke reported in cockpit

A newly painted United Airlines jet is seen in this UAL handout photograph from its corporate headquarters in Illinois. (Photo by United Airlines via Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images, 2004 UAL)

HOUSTON - A United Airlines flight taking off to Fort Myers, Florida returned to Bush Intercontinental Airport when smoke was reported in the cockpit.

According to the Houston Airport System, flight #3833 was leaving Houston around 2 p.m. The flight quickly turned around and landed at IAH.

Buses were sent to take passengers off the plane, which stopped on the tarmac. The buses took passengers to the gates. Emergency chutes were not used to de-plane.

No injuries were reported.

ExpressJet Airlines released the following statement:

ExpressJet flight 3883 from Houston to Fort Walton, Fla., operating as United Express, returned to Houston due to a mechanical issue. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers are being reaccommodated on a different aircraft.

