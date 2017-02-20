Undefeated in ring, boxer Flores needs to improve staredown game

HOUSTON - Featherweight Miguel Flores will put his undefeated record on the line Tuesday night in Houston.

Flores, of Houston, will meet Dat Nguyen in the main event at Silver Street Studios.

While Flores is lethal in the ring, he does need to improve his pre-fight staredown game, KHOU 11 News learned.

The event will benefit Lone Survivor Foundation on Tuesday, according to Lou Savarese Promotions.

Former boxers Riddick Bowe and Eric 'Butterbean' Esch are expected to attend as celebrity guests.

