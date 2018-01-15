UHD students give their time off to community service

UHD students do community service on MLK Day.

HOUSTON - HOUSTON - Dozens of University of Houston - Downtown students spent their morning doing exactly what Martin Luther King, Jr. would’ve wanted them to do - serving.

It’s part of the school’s first ever GatorServe day.

From picking up trash to gardening to even graffiti removal, the students spent their day off from school as a day of service to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

“He wanted us to use his birthday as a day of service," UHD Senior Shay Tatum said.

The students were up bright and early this holiday, helping to do their small part to clean up their community.

“We’re just doing a number of things to beautify this area," Tatum said.

“Just pruning, digging, mulching, digging," UHD Senior Felishi Jordan said. “Try to give back to the community a little at a time.”

It’s part of the school’s GatorServe Initiative - an initiative created to carry out King's call for community service.

“It actually gives you a sense of service, and a sense of I did my part on this day," Tatum said.

King would’ve been 89 years old today. It’s been 50 years since his death, but these students know the importance of keeping his dream and his legacy alive.

“He was able to get everyone to come together. No matter the race or creed, to do one thing, so not only is it to celebrate a great man, it was to celebrate was he stood for, so I think the least we can do is give back as well," Jordan said.



Over 100 people – students and staff – were out participating in the day of service.

