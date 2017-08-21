UH to rename Calhoun Lofts 'out of sensitivity to our diverse student community'

HOUSTON - The University of Houston announced Monday they will be renaming the Calhoun Lofts as a result of recent events.

In an official statement, the university wrote,"While the residence hall was not named in recognition of John C. Calhoun, in the wake of recent events, and out of sensitivity to our diverse student community the university has decided to change the name to University Lofts."

They said residence hall was named after Calhoun Road where it is located. The name change will take place "as soon as practical."

See the University of Houston's full statement below:

"The University of Houston does not have statues, memorials or monuments honoring the Confederate era. Calhoun Lofts were originally named to coincide with the name of the adjacent city street when the university began its aggressive residential expansion in the last decade. While the residence hall was not named in recognition of John C. Calhoun, in the wake of recent events, and out of sensitivity to our diverse student community the university has decided to change the name to University Lofts. The change will be made as soon as practical.”

