UH students build shipping container into computer lab

HOUSTON - Shipping containers seem to be all the rage these days, and if you’re on the University of Houston campus, there’s one you should check out.

The container houses a mobile computing lab that was presented to the campus and to the public as an innovative idea.

It’s solar-powered and runs 14 computers in addition to lights and an air conditioner. Students at the College of Technology helped build it.

The plan next month is to ship this container to the West African country of Mali, one of the poorest in the world.

"I do this because it’s heart healthy. It feels good to give back to the community,” said Richard Jackson, president of the Mali Nieta Foundation. “The community has been very good to me. Houston has been very good to me, and it feels good to give back to the community where things need to be done.”

Jackson’s foundation helped bring this shipping container to life and is helping to maintain and ship it overseas. Previously, the foundation shipped two containers full of medical supplies to hospitals in Mali’s capital.

